China’s Bar and Grill
FOOD
Appetizers
- 1. Pork Egg Roll$1.95
1 piece
- 1a. Veggie Egg Roll$1.75
- 2. Fried Chicken Wings$9.25
8 pieces
- 3. Fried Dumpling$8.50
8 pieces
- 3. Steamed Dumpling$8.50
8 pieces
- 4. Teriyaki Chicken on Skewer$8.50
4 pieces
- 5. Fried Cheese Wonton$5.00+
8 pieces
- 6. Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce or ranch
- 7. Sweet Biscuits$7.50
10 pieces
Soup
American Cuisine
- D 1. Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$12.95
With your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or salad. Also includes steamed broccoli, corn & bread
- D 2. Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$11.95
On a kaiser roll with your choice of chips or homemade french fries
- D 3. Fried Chicken Dinner$12.95
Chicken breast with your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or salad. Also includes steamed broccoli, corn & bread
- D 4. Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Chicken breast on a kaiser roll with your choice of chips or homemade french fries
- D 5. Smoked BBQ Brisket with Jalapeño and Cheddar Sausage$13.99
12 oz of smoked beef brisket with mild spicy jalapeño & Cheddar sausage served with coleslaw & BBQ sauce on the side. With your choice of white, rye or wheat bread
- D 6. Garlic Butter Sirloin Steak Tips$13.99
8 oz of sirloin steak cut into cubes. Cooked with olive oil, butter, chopped garlic, parsley flakes and red pepper flakes. Served with homemade mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli & carrots
- D 7. Pork Cutlet Dinner$11.95
Served with homemade mashed potatoes, grilled mushrooms & steamed broccoli
- E 1. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.95
Lettuce leaf filled with grilled soy chicken, roasted peanuts, cilantro and sweet Thai chili sauce
- E 2. Mountain Oysters (With Sweet Potato Fries)$13.99
Mountain oysters served with sweet potato fries and our homemade sauce. Regular serving size of mountain oysters
- E 2. Mountain Oysters (Without Sweet Potato Fries)$17.99
Large serving size of mountain oysters. Mountain oysters served with our homemade sauce without sweet potato fries
- E 3. Grilled Shrimp Skewer$13.99
Grilled shrimp skewer glazed with sun-dried tomato sauce and served with fried rice
- E 4. Catfish Fillet Dinner$12.95
8 oz. With your choice of homemade mashed potatoes or homemade french fries. Your choice of bread
- E 5. Catfish Strips$11.95
8 oz. With your choice of homemade french fries or coleslaw
- E 6. Montreal Grilled Salmon$17.99
Served with fried rice and steamed vegetables
- E 7. Chef Salad$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, egg, turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheese, almond seeds, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Mary's Sandwiches
- H 1. Mary's Turkey Special$10.95
Turkey, bacon, Swiss & cream cheese, lettuce, & tomato grilled on an onion roll and topped with Italian dressing and Parmesan cheese
- H 2. Hot Seester$10.95
Turkey, bacon, mustard, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, & jalapeños grilled on an onion hoogie
- H 3. Club$10.95
Bacon, turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Choose your bread
- H 4. Reuben$10.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread, grilled
- H 5. Turkey$10.95
Smoked turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Choose your bread
- H 6. Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$13.99
Made with grilled chicken, salad dressing with fresh rosemary, grapes, red onions, bacon, pecans and spinach in a wheat wrap. Served with chips
- H 7. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, topped with honey mustard on a grilled onion roll
- H 8. Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.25
Sliced American cheese melted between two slices of bread
- H 9. Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.75
A sandwich made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted provolone cheese with Blackstone seasoning green peppers and yellow onions all on a hoagie roll
Burgers and Other
- B 1. Plain Burger$7.95
- B 2. Cheeseburger$8.95
- B 3. 8 Pieces Chicken Tenders$12.99
- B 4. 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders$9.99
- Small French Fries$2.95
- Large French Fries$4.25
- Small Onion Rings$3.75
- Large Onion Rings$5.25
- Small Fried Okra$3.75
- Large Fried Okra$4.95
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
- B 9. Bacon Cheese Fries$8.95
Fries, bacon, shredded cheese, green onions, and sour cream
- B 10. House Salad$3.75
Lettuce, tomato, egg, shredded cheese, almond seeds, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- B 11. Cheese Curds$8.50
- B 12. Cheesecake$5.75
End any meal with a piece of cheesecake! Comes in your choice of sauce: chocolate, caramel, cherry or strawberry
- B 13. Fried Ice Cream$6.95
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Pork
House Specialties
- S 1. Happy Family$14.25
Jumbo shrimp, sliced pork, beef, chicken and vegetables mixed with traditional brown sauce. Served with white rice.
- 2. Seafood Delight$14.95
A variety of seafood with broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, served on a sizzling plate. Served with white rice.
- S 3. General Tso's Chicken$13.75
Boneless chunks of chicken quickly stir fried in our special sauce with hot pepper. Served with white rice.
- S 4. Triple Crown$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef with mixed vegetables. Served with white rice.
- S 5. Szechuan Shrimp and Chicken$14.75
Jumbo shrimp, chicken with broccoli, pepper with szechuan sauce. Served with white rice.
- S 6. Shrimp, Beef, Chicken in Garlic Sauce$14.25
With pepper, wood ears, water chestnuts, baby corn and straw mushrooms. Served with white rice.
- S 7. Four Seasons$14.25
Shrimp, chicken, beef, pork with mixed vegetables. Served with white rice.
- S 8. Sesame Chicken$13.95
Chicken tossed rapidly over a high flame in chef's special sauce with sesame sauce. Served with white rice.
- S 9. Orange Flavor Chicken$13.95
Chunks of chicken sautéed in hot pepper & orange flavor. Served with white rice.
Steamed Seafood
Special Combination Platter
- C 1. Roast Pork Lo Mein$11.55
- C 2. Pepper Steak with Onion$11.95
- C 3. Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.55
- C 4. Sweet and Sour Chicken$11.55
- C 5. Beef with Broccoli$11.95
- C 6. Chicken with Broccoli$11.55
- C 7. Sesame Chicken$11.95
- C 8. General Tso's Chicken$11.95
- C 9. Chicken with Garlic Sauce$11.95
- C 10. Peking Chicken$11.95
- C 11. Black Pepper Chicken$11.95
- C 12. BBQ Chicken$11.95
- C 13. Chicken Lo Mein$11.95
- C 14. Orange Chicken$11.95
Chicken
- 25. Chicken with Broccoli$12.50
- 26. Moo Goo Gai Pan$12.50
- 27. Chicken with Cashew Nuts$12.50
- 28. Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.50
- 29. Curry Chicken$12.50
- 30. Kung Pao Chicken$12.50
- 31. Hunan Chicken$12.50
- 32. Chicken with Garlic Sauce$12.50
- 33. Szechuan Flavored Chicken$12.50
- 34. Peking Chicken$12.50
- 35. BBQ Chicken$12.50
- 36. Black Pepper Chicken$12.50
Beef
Seafood
- 43. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$14.25
Served with white rice
- 44. Shrimp with Broccoli$14.25
Served with white rice
- 45. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$14.25
Served with white rice
- 46. Hunan Shrimp$14.25
Served with white rice
- 47. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$14.25
Served with white rice
- 48. Szechuan Flavored Shrimp$14.25
Served with white rice
- 49. Coconut Shrimp$15.99
Served with white rice
- Small Fried Shrimp$11.95
Without rice
- Large Fried Shrimp$14.99
Without rice
Vegetarian Dishes
Health Food Section
Beverages
LIQUOR and COCKTAILS
Well Mixed Drinks
Specialty Drinks
- Irish Trash Can$8.50
Skyy vodka, cruzan light rum, beefeater gin, dekuyper blue curacao, dekuyper peachtree, finest call triple sec, and energy drink
- The Real Jim Jones$8.50
Absolute vodka, dekuyper peachtree, dekuyper razmattazz, dekuyper blue curacao, dekuyper sour apple, cranberry juice, splash of lemon-lime soda, and finest call sweet and sour
- Va-Jay-Jay$7.50
Hpnotic, midori, pineapple juice, and orange juice
- Strawberry Lemonade Moscato$6.50
Skyy strawberry vodka, pink moscato, and lemonade
- Adios Amigo$8.50
Skyy vodka, beefeater gin, cruzan light rum, and espolon blanco tequila, dekuyper blue curacao, lemon-lime soda, and finest call sweet and sour
- Asian Mist Cocktail$7.50
Malibu rum, midori melon liqueur, lemon-lime soda, and pineapple juice
- Tuaca Maker's Manhattan$8.00
Tuaca and maker's mark bourbon with a dash of bitters
- China Bar Caribou Lou$7.50
Cruzan hurricane, malibu rum, and pineapple juice
- Scooby Snax$6.50
Malibu rum, crème de banana, midori, pineapple juice, and whipped cream
- Cherry Limeade$6.50
UV cherry vodka, lemon-lime soda, and lime juice
- Pink Skyy$6.50
New Amsterdam pink whitney, lemonade, and soda
- China Cosmo$6.50
Tito's handmade vodka, cranberry juice, and a lime
Classic Drinks
- Tito's Moscow Mule$8.50
Tito's handmade vodka, gosling's ginger beer, and lime
- Tito's Bloody Mary$7.50
Tito's handmade vodka and house bloody Mary mix
- China Bar Manhattan$8.50
Horse soldier straight bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters, and garnished with an orange
- Bahama Mama$7.50
Malibu rum, banana liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, finest call grenadine, and lemon-lime soda
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.50
Skyy vodka, cruzan light rum, espolon blanco tequila, finest call triple sec, finest call sweet and sour, and a splash of cola
- S** on the Beach$7.50
Absolute vodka, dekuyper peachtree, orange juice, pineapple juice, and finest call grenadine
- Tom Collins$7.00
Ford's gin, lemon juice, sugar, club soda, orange slice, and a cherry
- Mai Tai$7.50
Cruzan dark rum, cruzan light rum, finest call triple sec, finest call sweet and sour, and finest call grenadine
Martinis
- Vodka Martini$9.00
Tito's handmade vodka, dry vermouth and olives
- Dirty Martini$9.00
Absolut vodka, dry vermouth, olive juice and stuffed green olives
- Bikini Martini$9.00
Skyy vodka, pineapple juice and finest call grenadine
- Green Apple Martini$9.00
Smirnoff green apple, finest call sour mix and pineapple juice
- Shaggy's Perfect Martini$9.00
Beefeater 24 gin, dry vermouth and olives
Daiquiris and Margs
Bourbon/Whiskey
- Crown Apple$4.50+
- Crown Royal$4.50+
- Crown Salted Caramel$4.50+
- Crown Vanilla$4.50+
- Crown XO$4.50+
- Elijah Craig Rye$4.50+
- Evan Williams 1783$4.50+
- Evan Williams Bottled in Bond$4.50+
- Horse Soldier Straight$6.00+
- Jack Apple$4.50+
- Jack Daniel's$4.50+
- Jack Fire$4.50+
- Jack Honey$4.50+
- Jameson$4.50+
- Jameson Orange$4.50+
- Jim Beam$4.50+
- Legent$4.50+
- Maker's 46$4.50+
- Maker's Mark$4.50+
- Pendleton$4.50+
- Southern Comfort$4.50+
- Wild Turkey 101$4.50+
- Wild Turkey American Honey$4.50+
- Woodford Double Oaked$6.00+
- Woodford Reserve$6.00+
- Woodford Rye$4.50+
Vodka
Rum
Shooters
- Fireball$4.00
- Ole Smokey Peach Moonshine$4.00
- Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Whiskey$4.00
- Ole Smokey Sour Watermelon Moonshine$4.00
- Ole Smoky Salted Caramel Whiskey$4.00
- Pink Whitney$4.00
- Rumplemintz$4.50+
- DBL Fireball$6.00
- DBL Ole Smokey Peach Moonshine$6.00
- DBL Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.00
- DBL Ole Smokey Sour Watermelon Moonshine$6.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Salted Caramel Whiskey$6.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$6.00
- DBL Rumplemintz$6.00
On the Rocks or Neat
Specialty Shots
- Lemon Drop$5.00
Tito's handmade vodka, finest call triple sec, lemon juice, and served with a sugared rim
- Liquid Marijuana$6.50
Malibu, captain morgan, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and finest call sour mix
- Surfer on Acid$6.50
Jagermeister, malibu rum, and pineapple juice
- Alabama Slammer$6.50
Southern comfort, dekuyper amaretto, finest call grenadine, and lemon juice
- B-52$7.50
Kamora, dekuyper amaretto, and carolyn's Irish cream
- Cocoa Butter$4.50
Dekuyper buttershots and chocolate liqueur
- Ex-Boyfriend$6.00
X-rated, uv cake vodka, and pineapple juice
- Purple Hooter$5.00
Skyy vodka, dekuyper razmattazz, and lime juice
- Rattlesnake Venom$6.50
Kahlua, carolyn's Irish cream, and blue curacao
- Rum Russian$8.00
Kahlua, rumchata, skyy vodka, and cream
- Mr. Inappropriate$6.50
Malibu rum, uv cake vodka, pineapple juice, and finest call grenadine
- Flame-Less Doc. Pepper$6.00
Cruzan hurricane, dekuyper amaretto, and bud light
- Liquid Cocaine$6.50
Cruzan hurricane, jagermeister, and crème de menthe
- Tuaca Raspberry Lemon Drop$7.00
Tuaca, dekuyper razmattazz, finest call sweet and sour, and lemon juice
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Rum chata and fireball
- Red Headed Irishman$9.00
Jameson Irish whiskey, jack daniel's Tennessee fire, and dekuyper peppermint schnapps
- Snake Bite$4.50
Jack daniel's and lime juice
- Irish Slammer$8.50
Jameson Irish whiskey, carolan's Irish cream, and Guinness
- Bomb Pop$6.00
UV blue vodka, finest call grenadine, finest call sour mix, and lemon-lime soda
- Caramel Apple$5.50
Dekuyper sour apple pucker and dekuyper buttershots
- Jolly Rancher$5.50
Skyy vodka, dekuyper watermelon pucker, and cranberry
- Kamikaze$4.50
Skyy vodka, finest call triple sec, and lime juice
Tea Shots
- White Tea Shot$6.00
Tito's handmade vodka, dekuyper peach schnapps, and finest call sour mix
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
Jameson Irish whiskey, dekuyper peach schnapps, and finest call sour mix
- Orange Tea Shot$6.00
Jameson orange, dekuyper peach schnapps, and finest call sour mix
- Pink Tea Shot$6.00
Pink Whitney, dekuyper peach schnapps, and finest call sour mix